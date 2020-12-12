Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $110.45 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,578.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

