Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 44,418 Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newell Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,722 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $29,303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $12,573,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

