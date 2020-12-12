Twinbeech Capital LP Has $801,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities increased their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $3,096,706. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

