Twinbeech Capital LP Has $896,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

CF opened at $39.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

