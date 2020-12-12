Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $642,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $98.06 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.