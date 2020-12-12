Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $756,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Shares of TRV opened at $134.95 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

