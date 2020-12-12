Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $854,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock worth $421,550,341. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

