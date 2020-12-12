Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $903,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.
In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
