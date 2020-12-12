Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $903,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

