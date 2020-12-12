Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $899,000 Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.