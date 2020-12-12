Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $141,088.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,419.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $107,501.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

GWRE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -373.42 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

