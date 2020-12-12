Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,589 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 166.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.