Twinbeech Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,643,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CONMED by 125.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $103.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

