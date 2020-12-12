Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 14,476 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

ULTA opened at $265.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

