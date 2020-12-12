Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $798,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ITT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ITT by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in ITT by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 377,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $77.69 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

