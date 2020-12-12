Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 51.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $66.76 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

