UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.39% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of FIHD opened at $180.65 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.