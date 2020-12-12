UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

TOL opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,292,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

