Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,853 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 397.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

