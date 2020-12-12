United States Steel (NYSE:X) vs. ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) and United States Steel (NYSE:X) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and United States Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.86 billion 0.02 -$324.05 million N/A N/A United States Steel $12.94 billion 0.31 -$630.00 million $0.09 203.44

ArcelorMittal South Africa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United States Steel.

Volatility & Risk

ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Steel has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of United States Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of United States Steel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and United States Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A United States Steel -16.25% -18.78% -6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ArcelorMittal South Africa and United States Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Steel 3 7 1 0 1.82

United States Steel has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential downside of 47.43%. Given United States Steel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United States Steel is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Summary

United States Steel beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils. The company also provides foundry products that include castings, such as air injection tubes, door bodies, fire bars, pallet cars, pallet frames, goose necks, etc. for coke ovens, direct reduction, sinter plant, and blast furnaces, as well as the hot and cold mills. In addition, it offers long steel products comprising fencing profiles, forgings, hexagon bars, hollow bars, mining bars, rails, reinforcing bars/Y bars, rounds and squares, special profiles, structural and heavy structural sections, window sections, and wire rods; and tubular products, which comprise hot rolled seamless line pipes and OCTG, hot rolled boiler tubes, and cold drawn precision products. Further, the company produces and markets commercial grade coking coal, as well as processes and markets by-products. It serves clients in agricultural, armament, automotive, bolt and nut, chains, construction, engineering, furniture and appliance, mining, packaging, piping, renewable energy, roofing and cladding, and tubing industries in South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Holdings AG.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke. This segment serves customers in the service center, conversion, automotive, construction, container, and appliance and electrical markets. The USSE segment provides slabs, strip mill plate, sheet, tin mill products, and spiral welded pipes, as well as refractory ceramic materials. This segment serves customers in the construction, container, appliance and electrical, service center, conversion, oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The Tubular segment offers seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing products; and standard and line pipe and mechanical tubing products primarily to customers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical markets. The company also provides railroad services and real estate operations. United States Steel Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

