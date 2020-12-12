Universal (NYSE:UVV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:UVV opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 121,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

