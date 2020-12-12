ValuEngine Upgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to “Strong-Buy”

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Delek US by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

