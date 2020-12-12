Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,351 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $119.35 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $120.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

