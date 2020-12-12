Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,351 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $119.35 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $120.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.