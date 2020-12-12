Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 171.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $91.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00.

