Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.267-1.293 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,759 shares in the company, valued at $39,776,163.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.