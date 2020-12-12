Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.40 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

VRNT opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 246.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $61.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

