Verisk Analytics, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.02. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

