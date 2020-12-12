ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,837,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

