Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,076 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Post worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Post by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Post by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its position in shares of Post by 1,301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 129,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Post stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.