Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Wingstop worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 209.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 191,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Wingstop by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

