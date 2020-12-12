Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 248,830 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,830 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Juniper Networks worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.39.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.92 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

