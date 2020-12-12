Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,685 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Amdocs worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 51.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

