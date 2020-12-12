Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Dine Brands Global worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.