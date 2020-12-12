Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,203 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

