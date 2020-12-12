Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $13.53 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of iRhythm Technologies worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $453,790,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $189.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,169 shares of company stock worth $15,619,487. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

