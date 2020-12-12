Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cable One worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cable One by 133.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $2,117.88 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,172.06. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,944.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,842.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,868 shares of company stock worth $5,460,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.