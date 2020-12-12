Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308,794 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,797,000 after buying an additional 1,319,896 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

