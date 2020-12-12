Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.66 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $456.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

