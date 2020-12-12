Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $18.10 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 423,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

EAT stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

