Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 148,435 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5,079.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.