Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 82,072 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,072 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 328,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,864,000 after buying an additional 129,868 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after buying an additional 150,858 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $160.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

