Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,113 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

BAH stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

