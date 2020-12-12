Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 277,021 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 277,021 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.