Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 8,464 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $383.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.