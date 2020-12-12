Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $12.17 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $51,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

