Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,248 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $270.69 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $310.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

