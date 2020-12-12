VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

VSEC stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 3,025.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 310.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts.

