Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,788,138 shares of company stock valued at $557,550,401. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

