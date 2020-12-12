Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Shares of WDC opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

