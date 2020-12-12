Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $442,819.00. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

