Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $220.06 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day moving average is $212.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.